The die is cast: The ESC 2025 will take place in Basel. At 1 pm, the city will announce the mega-event in Switzerland. blue News reports live in the ticker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In May 2025, Basel will become the music capital of Europe.

The city beats Geneva in the race to host the ESC.

At 1 p.m., those responsible will provide information about the plans. Show more

12.50 pm It starts at 1 pm The city of Basel is inviting the media to a media briefing on Friday afternoon at 1pm in the town hall. The President of the Government Conradin Cramer, Christoph Bosshardt, Head of External Relations and Location Marketing Basel, Letizia Elia, CEO Basel Tourism, and Reto Peritz and Moritz Stadler, Co-Executive Producers of the ESC, will provide information. Sven Epiney will host the orientation.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel in May 2025. This was announced by SRG on Friday morning. Basel has thus prevailed in a neck-and-neck race against Geneva.

Hosting the world's largest music competition is a great opportunity, writes the Basel government in a press release. Basel will do everything in its power to be a good host.

The main venue will therefore be Basel's St. Jakobshalle. The SRG has described Basel's bid as the best. Among other things, the suitability of the hall, the creative ideas for the side events, the financial contributions, the cultural offer as well as sustainability criteria and the security concepts were weighted.

Thanks to Nemo's ESC victory, the competition will be held in Switzerland in 2025. Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/dpa

The canton's net expenditure for the ESC is estimated by the Basel government at CHF 34.9 million. The Basel Grand Council will decide on this on September 11. The amount is unlikely to be controversial in the Council, as the cantonal parliament already voted in favor of hosting the major event by a three-quarters majority in June.

Rush on Basel hotel rooms

The city is expected to be in the spotlight of millions of people during the three days of the show on May 13, 15 and 17. During the three live TV shows from Malmö in Sweden in 2024, 163 million people watched the music performances, including almost 800,000 from Switzerland alone.

According to Basel Tourism, hotel rooms in Basel are already almost fully booked, as reported by the MCH Group. In addition to the short-term income, the hotels are expecting a long-term increase in the attractiveness of Basel as a tourist destination.

Those responsible will provide more detailed information at 1 p.m. blue News will report live in the ticker and stream the media conference.