Actor Will Smith actually only wanted to make a stopover in Zurich, but his onward flight was canceled. The Hollywood star posted a video of a morning walk through Zurich on Instagram.

A flight cancellation forces US actor Will Smith to make a stopover in Zurich.

Early in the morning, the 55-year-old strolls through the still-sleeping city - and captures his impressions in a video on Instagram.

"Such a beautiful city," enthuses Smith. Show more

"Sunday, 5.30 a.m. in Zurich": this is the title of the US actor's latest story on Instagram. The video shows the 55-year-old taking a stroll through Zurich's old town. "This is my first time in Zurich," the action star says into his cell phone camera. "The whole city is mine," he enthuses about the morning calm in the streets.

Smith explains that a connecting flight from Zurich airport was unable to take off the previous evening. So he had to spend the night in the "City on the Limmat". Now he uses the early morning to take a long walk through the city. "It's so nice and quiet here," says Smith on Bürkliplatz - until the cry of a crow interrupts him.

Tête-à-tête with Swiss swans

On the Rudolf Brun Bridge, the actor looks smartly into the camera. The cityscape can be seen in the background. On the shores of Lake Zurich, he observes swans with their young. Smith greets one swan with a friendly "Hi". It even seems to reply in the morning light - and wiggles its rump.

The 55-year-old then walks on to the Münsterhof and strolls through the empty alleyways. He is delighted by the display in a store selling Swiss army knives. "This is a special experience in my life," jokes Smith. "Swiss army knives in Switzerland."

"Such a beautiful city"

Once he arrives at Köngengasse, Smith is completely thrilled: "This is fantastic." His conclusion: "I've rarely walked through such a beautiful city before."

The crowd favorite performed just a few days ago at the anniversary concert of the exceptional Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli (65) in Tuscany. In addition to Smith, other stars on the guest list included musician Ed Sheeran, actor Johnny Depp and Queen guitarist Bryan May.