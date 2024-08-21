Vanity plates are already common in the USA. IMAGO/Newscom World

From 2027, license plates in Switzerland could look completely different. Because there is a shortage of numbers, the federal government is examining the introduction of personalized vanity plates.

Sven Ziegler

Switzerland is running out of license plates. The Federal Roads Office (Astra) is now examining the introduction of so-called "vanity plates" - license plates where drivers can freely choose the combination of letters and numbers.

As reported by "Blick", Astra is currently investigating this possibility, as the number combinations available are running out, particularly in populous cantons such as Zurich. "Vanity plates" are already common in other countries such as the USA, Germany and Belgium.

However, these plates are subject to certain rules: In Germany and Austria, for example, combinations that could be interpreted as insults or obscene expressions are prohibited. Combinations of letters reminiscent of National Socialism, such as "SS" or "HJ", are also not permitted.

Financial benefits for cantons?

In Belgium, vanity plates have not only won the hearts of motorists, but have also made the state coffers ring: Last year alone, the almost 13,000 license plates sold generated revenue of almost 13 million euros. Such a license plate costs 1000 euros there.

In Switzerland, the idea of personalized license plates is still new, but National Councillor Lorenzo Quadri, who suggested the introduction of such custom plates, sees them as an attractive way for drivers to express their personality on the road. "Names should certainly be included," Quadri told Blick.

In addition to individuality, the introduction of vanity plates could also bring financial benefits for the cantons. Similar to the auctions for coveted numbers that are already permitted, the proceeds from the sale of vanity plates would benefit the cantons.

The canton of Ticino has already unofficially expressed interest in selling such personalized plates. Whether and when personalized license plates will become a reality in Switzerland is still unclear. In its response to the National Council, Astra is keeping a low profile and did not comment on the plans in detail when asked by "Blick". It merely emphasized that the new signs should be practicable and easy to read.

If the introduction is decided, the new license plates could be seen on the roads in 2027 at the earliest.