The scene after the mass crash in Castasegna GR. Kapo Graubünden

During an overtaking maneuver on Tuesday, a female driver skidded in Castasegna GR. This results in a mass crash.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several vehicles collided in Castasegna GR on Tuesday.

The reason is an overtaking maneuver by an Italian woman.

The Graubünden cantonal police are looking for witnesses. Show more

In Castasegna GR on Tuesday afternoon, a female driver skidded after an overtaking maneuver. She collided with two vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old Italian woman was driving downhill from Promontogno towards Castasegna on the Maloja H3 road at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the cantonal police of Graubünden. On a short straight before the Caroggia bridge, she overtook a car, forcing vehicles coming from the opposite direction to take evasive action.

After the overtaking maneuver, her car skidded in the following right-hand bend. It initially collided head-on with the left side of a car coming from the opposite direction, driven by a 67-year-old Swiss man. It then collided with the left front of a motorhome also traveling uphill, driven by a 63-year-old Swiss national.

Cantonal police are looking for witnesses

The driver of the car and a passenger sought outpatient treatment on their own. The cars were loaded up and taken away. The Graubünden cantonal police were assisted at the scene of the accident by staff from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG).

According to initial findings, drivers from the opposite direction were endangered during the overtaking maneuver. This included the driver of a motorcycle, who had to swerve and brake. The cantonal police are looking for witnesses.