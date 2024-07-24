The speed camera was completely destroyed. Kapo Aargau

A woman destroyed a speed camera in Aarau. Now she has to go to prison.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 43-year-old woman destroyed a speed camera in Aarau.

She did not appear at the court hearings.

The woman was convicted and has to go to prison. Show more

In February, an almost 43-year-old German woman severely damaged a speed camera belonging to the Aarau municipal police on Schönenwerderstrasse in Aarau. The woman, who was already known to the police, deliberately kicked the speed measuring device as she passed by, destroying the camera, lens and the device's transmission unit.

After the incident, the woman simply continued walking towards the town, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper. On the way, however, she was stopped by police officers, taken to the police station and charged with damage to property. The public prosecutor's office in Lenzburg-Aarau opened proceedings for qualified damage to property, as the damage was estimated at CHF 27,000.

The accused, who is not legally resident in Switzerland, has no fixed abode in the country and gave a small store in the old town of Aarau as her address for service. The woman did not appear at either the first or second hearing.

Ten months in prison - without fail

She was therefore sentenced in absentia - this is possible if someone fails to appear at the trial twice. The judge followed the prosecution's requests in full.

The woman has to spend ten months in prison - unconditionally. She was also ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings, which amount to a total of CHF 2566. Once the verdict became legally binding, the woman was put out for arrest so that the sentence can be enforced.

In addition, the city of Aarau, which pre-financed the repair of the speed camera, wants its money back. As the woman's insurance company has paid part of the bill, the city's claim still amounts to just over 19,000 francs plus interest. Whether the insurance company or the city will ever get the remaining amount back remains uncertain.