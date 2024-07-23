Following an apartment fire in Vevey VD in which a woman died, investigators are initially assuming arson. (symbolic image) Keystone

A woman died in a house fire in Vevey VD on Friday. A man has been arrested.

A woman died in an apartment fire in Vevey VD on Friday. According to initial findings, the fire was started deliberately. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspected arsonist is a 39-year-old Egyptian of no fixed abode, as reported by the Vaud cantonal police on Tuesday. According to the statement, the man knew the victim, a 75-year-old Swiss woman.

No other people were injured in the fire. It was not necessary to evacuate the five-storey building. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the woman's death.

