  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Arson in Vevey VD? Woman dies in apartment fire - man arrested

SDA

23.7.2024 - 13:33

Following an apartment fire in Vevey VD in which a woman died, investigators are initially assuming arson. (symbolic image)
Following an apartment fire in Vevey VD in which a woman died, investigators are initially assuming arson. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A woman died in a house fire in Vevey VD on Friday. A man has been arrested.

23.7.2024 - 13:33

A woman died in an apartment fire in Vevey VD on Friday. According to initial findings, the fire was started deliberately. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspected arsonist is a 39-year-old Egyptian of no fixed abode, as reported by the Vaud cantonal police on Tuesday. According to the statement, the man knew the victim, a 75-year-old Swiss woman.

No other people were injured in the fire. It was not necessary to evacuate the five-storey building. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the woman's death.

SDA