Arson in Vevey VD?Woman dies in apartment fire - man arrested
SDA
23.7.2024 - 13:33
A woman died in an apartment fire in Vevey VD on Friday. According to initial findings, the fire was started deliberately. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
The suspected arsonist is a 39-year-old Egyptian of no fixed abode, as reported by the Vaud cantonal police on Tuesday. According to the statement, the man knew the victim, a 75-year-old Swiss woman.
No other people were injured in the fire. It was not necessary to evacuate the five-storey building. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the woman's death.