A female driver evaded a police check on the A12 highway between Bulle FR and Châtel-St-Denis FR on Thursday afternoon. She could only be stopped by a roadblock.

The 35-year-old driver was noticed by a police patrol because she was driving without a license plate, as the Fribourg cantonal police reported in a press release. The driver did not react to warning signals, blue lights and the "Stop police" request.

She finally left the highway in Vaulruz FR. The police were later able to stop the woman in Vuisternens-devant-Romont FR by means of a roadblock.

The police discovered that the driver did not have a driver's license. Her vehicle was also not registered. She was also suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.

The police confiscated the car. During questioning at the police station, it emerged that the driver had allegedly stolen petrol from various petrol stations in the Bulle region five times in recent months. The woman confessed to the crimes.

The police reported the driver to the public prosecutor's office.

