Accident in Rueun GR Worker suffers electric shock on high-voltage line - dead

Sven Ziegler

17.7.2024

The work was being carried out at this location in Rueun GR.
Kapo GR

A fatal accident occurred in the canton of Graubünden on Tuesday. A worker suffered an electric shock and died.

  • A worker suffered an electric shock on a power line in Rueun GR.
  • He died on site.
There was a fatal accident at work in Rueun on Tuesday afternoon. A worker suffered an electric shock and died.

The 44-year-old was carrying out maintenance work on high-voltage lines together with work colleagues, according to the cantonal police of Graubünden. Shortly before 3.30 p.m., his colleagues noticed that he was hanging motionless in the safety cable. They abseiled him down from the high mast with the rescue line and administered first aid.

Resuscitation was continued by the Surselva Rescue Service and a Rega crew, without success. Together with the public prosecutor's office and the Federal Inspectorate for Heavy Current Installations, the Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of this accident at work.