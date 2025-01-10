Traffic was held up after the accident. Kantonspolizei Uri

A 76-year-old wrong-way driver caused a serious accident in the Naxberg Tunnel on the A2. Four people were seriously injured, one slightly. The highway had to be closed for 90 minutes.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 76-year-old wrong-way driver made a U-turn on the A2 in the Gotthard pre-tunnel and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Four people were seriously injured and one slightly.

The A2 southbound was closed for 90 minutes in order to carry out the extensive recovery work.

Numerous emergency services, including rescue services, Rega and the Gotthard Damage Prevention Unit, were involved in the measures. Show more

On Friday, the driver of a vehicle with Uri license plates was driving south on the A2 freeway. In the pre-tunnel of the Gotthard road tunnel, the 76-year-old driver turned his vehicle around for unknown reasons and drove in the fast lane in the northbound direction. In the Naxberg tunnel, there was a head-on collision with a vehicle coming the other way.

Four people were seriously injured in the accident and one person suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Uri Cantonal Hospital by the emergency services. The amount of material damage cannot be quantified at present.

Due to the extensive rescue and evacuation work, the A2 highway in the southbound direction had to be closed for around 90 minutes.

The Gotthard Damage Service, Rega, rescue services from the cantons of Uri, Ticino and Lucerne, the Office for National Roads Operations, a local towing company and the Uri cantonal police were deployed.