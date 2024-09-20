Skiers enjoy a day of skiing on the Titlis above Engelberg (archive photo). sda

The Swiss winter sports season begins with the first snowflakes and falling temperatures. The big overview of Swiss ski resorts.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many ski resorts open for the season in November. Some even earlier. But the prices for day tickets are rising.

Various ski resorts are increasing prices for different reasons. For example, to recoup the costs of renovation work.

Various new features are opening this season. Mountain railroads, snow hiking trails, cross-country ski runs and toboggan runs can be explored for the first time. Show more

Temperatures drop and the first snowflakes fall below 1000 meters above sea level. The first ski resorts open in October, most of them in November. Saas-Fee is already open. New pistes, hiking routes and cable cars are opening throughout Switzerland and prices are rising.

On request, Seilbahnen Schweiz writes: "Some mountain railroads have already announced their tariffs and due to higher costs for maintenance, energy or wages, the prices for day tickets had to be increased in some cases." In concrete terms, this means that the average price change is around 2 percent. "It is therefore a moderate price increase and guests say that the piste experience is worth the price."

The online platform schneehoehen.ch specifically states that, as was the case before last season, a price increase can be observed in Switzerland's ski resorts. "The large and well-known ski resorts of Davos-Klosters and Jungfrau Ski Region are managing with a moderate price increase. In Davos, however, the ski pass will cost a whopping CHF 89 (+ 3.5 percent) per day next winter," the website states.

In the Jungfrau Region, the daily price will rise to CHF 79 (+ 5.3 percent), after prices were kept stable last winter. "The Val d'Anniviers ski pass in Valais is only increasing in price by CHF 1 to CHF 72."

In Saas-Fee, the price for the day ticket will remain stable at CHF 79 in the coming winter. In Scuol in the Engadine, the price will also remain the same at CHF 69 in winter 2024/25. The individual ski resorts have not yet communicated any further price increases.

Prices are also changing in Eastern Switzerland

As Blick writes: "The Toggenburg Bergbahnen have published their new tariffs to coincide with the first snow in Switzerland. They now offer a monthly subscription model, inspired by streaming services, for CHF 79 per month and CHF 158 for families."

The subscription is valid for year-round access and includes additional services such as free parking and discounts. Previously, an annual subscription cost 885 francs, now 948 francs - a price increase of 7 percent. The subscription pays for itself from 1.25 visits per month.

A survey by "Blick" shows how prices are rising at other ski resorts. 12 out of 25 mountain railroads surveyed are to increase prices this season. As the survey reveals: "The Jungfrau ski region BE is increasing the price of a day ticket for adults from 75 to 79 francs. In Samnaun GR it will also go up by 4 francs to 76 francs. The price increases for cable cars with fixed day pass prices range from 1.5 to 5.5 percent, the survey also reveals."

Zermatt VS is increasing the minimum price for adults from 83 to 88 francs. In Verbier VS, the prices for day tickets will be 2 francs higher at 79 francs. At Aletsch Bahnen VS, the maximum price will rise from 75 to 81 francs. And in Crans-Montana VS, the minimum price will rise from CHF 29 to CHF 39. As "Blick" writes, this is an increase of 34.5 percent, but even so, the lowest possible price for adults remains moderate.

You can find these novelties in the Swiss mountains

The winter season is not only starting more expensively, but also with new features. On request, Switzerland Tourism says that various new cable cars and lifts will be opening this winter. Some lifts have been renovated, others are completely new.

The Schilthornbahn 20XX project in the Bernese Alps will open this winter. A new classic aerial tramway between Stechelberg and Mürren with a transport capacity of 800 people per hour is planned. As can be seen from the official website, freight and luggage logistics are to be fully automated on this route. Above Mürren, Funifor cable cars will provide access to the Birg and Schilthorn stations.

This winter, further sections of the innovative Flemxpress gondola lift will be put into operation in Flims Laax. It will then be fully commissioned in the course of 2025. What is special about the cable car is that it is operated fully automatically and on demand. As Flemxpress writes: "As with all gondola lifts, travel on the route is still by cable. In the station, however, the cabins move autonomously on rails thanks to their own electric drive. If no gondolas are occupied, they are not on the track."