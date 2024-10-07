The A1 highway near Ittigen in March 2020. sda

A driver (19) was flashed at 123 km/h in the 60 km/h zone near Ittigen BE. He has to answer to the courts.

Sven Ziegler

At the beginning of April, a car driver was measured at a massively excessive speed on the A1 East near Ittigen with the help of a radar device. The driver was stopped. He will now have to answer to the courts.

With the help of a radar device, a driver was measured on Tuesday on the A1 east between Bern Wankdorf and the Grauholz service area at a massively excessive speed.

On this stretch of road, the speed limit at the time was 60 km/h due to roadworks. After deducting the legal tolerance, the driver's speed was 123 km/h.

The 19-year-old driver was subsequently identified. He confessed to having been driving the car at the time in question. Once the investigation has been completed, the accused will have to answer to the courts in accordance with the legal provisions on speeding offenses.