The young driver broke through this bridge railing while fleeing from the police. Bild: Keystone

An 18-year-old young driver drove his car into a stream in Bassersdorf on Sunday. He was on the run from the police. The police were able to arrest his passenger at the scene of the accident, and a little later also the driver.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old young driver fled from the police in Bassersdorf.

The man broke through a bridge railing and ended up in a stream.

The public prosecutor's office ordered a blood and urine sample to be taken from the driver. Show more

He is Serbian, as the Zurich cantonal police announced on Sunday. According to initial findings by the police, he only has a learner's license.

The man fled when he noticed that a police car was following him in the center of Bassersdorf. He drove towards the train station at a massively excessive speed. The police followed the fugitive with their warning signals switched on.

Blood and urine samples ordered

Shortly before the left-hand bend at the station, the fleeing vehicle turned abruptly right into the Auenring, which another motorist was about to leave. The getaway vehicle broke through a bridge railing and came to a standstill in the Auenbach.

The arrested men were taken to a police station for questioning. The public prosecutor's office ordered a blood and urine sample to be taken from the driver. The co-driver is a 21-year-old Swiss national.

SDA