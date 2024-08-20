The biggest difference in premiums is for 20-year-old Kosovars in the city of Basel who drive a Mercedes GLC. (archive picture) Picture: IMAGO/Depositphotos

Car insurers sometimes charge foreign nationals massive premium surcharges. Young nationals from Kosovo, North Macedonia and Turkey in particular pay significantly more than Swiss nationals.

Young nationals from Kosovo, North Macedonia and Turkey in particular have to dig deeper into their pockets than Swiss nationals.

In addition to nationality, criteria such as age, place of residence, gender and driving experience are also decisive. Show more

The biggest difference in car insurance premiums is found among 20-year-old Kosovars in the city of Basel who drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC. This is shown by a survey published by the comparison service Comparis on Tuesday. Here, the premium surcharge averages 74.4 percent. In second place came North Macedonians (73.6 percent) and Turks (72.9 percent) - also in Basel and with a Mercedes-Benz.

Nationality is an important criterion for insurers when calculating the probability of a claim occurring, writes Comparis. In addition to nationality, age, place of residence, gender and driving experience are also decisive for the premium amount. Unequal treatment based on nationality is permitted in Switzerland - in contrast to the EU, for example.

"Young foreigners in particular, who drive expensive cars, have to expect high surcharges for car insurance," says Comparis expert Adi Koleci. And there are also differences in benefits. This is because many insurers impose a higher excess on young drivers than on experienced drivers.

Foreigner surcharges also high for experienced drivers

Although the foreigner surcharges are lower for experienced drivers than for young drivers, they are still high according to the survey. A 42-year-old Kosovar pays 54.8 percent more than a Swiss driver in the city of Zurich. For a North Macedonian, the surcharge is 54.7 percent. And a Turk pays 53.7 percent more (all with a Mercedes-Benz GLC) for fully comprehensive insurance.

The Swiss also sometimes receive a premium surcharge. German drivers sometimes pay less than Swiss drivers. In St. Gallen and Biel, for example, an experienced German driver with a Škoda Octavia pays around 1 percent less than a Swiss driver.

In the survey, Comparis compared the insurance premiums of nine nationalities for different vehicles and different driver profiles.

