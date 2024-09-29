The consequences are serious for owner This Wolfensberger: invoices and reminders do not reach him and the SME is classified as an unreliable payer. Deliveries were delayed in China and customers switched to competitors. Wolfensberger has to cope with a loss of turnover of around 25,000 francs. The reputational damage is likely to be even greater.
After the mistake is discovered, the entrepreneur agrees compensation of an unknown amount with Swiss Post. But the help comes too late: "I'm going to close my business," Wolfensberger now says in a video on YouTube. "The decision was not easy for me." The closure will take place at the end of the year.
"Swiss Post has ruined my business"
For Wolfensberger, it is clear who is to blame for the involuntary measure: "Swiss Post has ruined my business". The company has not earned the good reputation it would like to sell itself. In an international comparison, the local postal service is better than its equivalent in Mexico, for example, but "it also costs us a lot more".
"It's a great shame", says Wolfensberger, "a lot of heart and soul goes into this business". In addition to the deletion of his business address, he particularly regrets the inadequate communication from Swiss Post. Wolfensberger speaks of "arrogance on the part of customer service", which does not care about the consequences of its own mistakes.
In the remaining months, he is trying to get rid of his stock with discount campaigns. He is not sure what will happen after the closure.