The squatters cordoned off the Kasernenwiese with partitions on Friday evening. The police are letting them stay until further notice. sda

The barracks area in Zurich is currently being occupied. As long as it remains peaceful, the Zurich city police will not intervene.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Early Friday evening, the Kasernenareal in Zurich was occupied by left-wing activists.

The action is directed against "capitalist urban gentrification".

Zurich city police let the squatters stay on the grass. Show more

Early on Friday evening, left-wing activists occupied the Kasernenareal in Zurich. They cordoned off the area with partitions and plastic tarpaulins and set up a concert stage. The police were on site but kept a low profile.

The squatters have not yet been given a deadline. The group, which calls itself "Kreis 13", has announced that it intends to remain on the site throughout the weekend.

The Zurich city police are allowing the squatters to remain on the Kasernenwiese until further notice. As long as it remains peaceful, no action will be taken for the time being, they told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday morning.

The action is directed against the "capitalist gentrification of the city". The activists announced in the evening that they had "self-determinedly taken the Kasernenwiese" to show that a different city is possible. Zurich is a contested area, and urban gentrification would "maintain the prevailing power relations with patriarchal and colonial structures".