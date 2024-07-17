Crows are intelligent: defense methods don't help for long. Felix Kästle/dpa

Zurich farmers are fighting a plague of crows. Proven deterrent methods no longer help, farmers are increasingly at a loss.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farmers in the Zurich region are fighting against crows.

The birds sometimes destroy entire fields.

Various deterrent methods do not help. Show more

Crows, which are omnivores, are particularly keen on young plants such as vegetables, corn and sunflowers. Their large appetite causes considerable damage to the fields of Zurich's farmers - the damage is getting worse and worse.

Martin Streit from the Zurich Farmers' Association warns SRF that an attack by a large swarm can lead to total losses. According to Sandro Stoller from the Zurich Fishing and Hunting Administration, crows cause considerable damage every year, with the canton paying out almost 100,000 francs in compensation for damage caused by crows last year.

This damage now accounts for a fifth of the total amount of damage. Wild boars are still responsible for the majority of the costs.

Deterrence quickly becomes ineffective

Crows have proliferated in recent years. According to SRF, this is why the damage continues to increase. In addition, a bitter-tasting pesticide has been banned, making the seeds more attractive to the birds.

To drive the crows away, farmers use various methods such as acoustic signals or scarecrows, but these only have a short-term effect. Even dead crows are hung up to deter conspecifics, but this method also quickly loses its effect.

Martin Streit from the farmers' association suggests shooting more crows to protect the fields. However, Livio Rey from the Sempach Ornithological Institute disagrees and emphasizes that increased mortality quickly balances out the crow population. Instead, farmers should rely on deterrence, for example by simulating food scraps. "A pluck that looks like a hawk has been nearby could have an effect," says Rey.

Planting hedges in which the crows' natural enemies could live is also an option. It takes imagination and deterrence to get to grips with the crow problem.