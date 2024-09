A hiker from German-speaking Switzerland has had a fatal accident in the Onsernone Valley in Ticino. (archive picture) Keystone

A hiker from Zurich died in an accident in the Onsernone Valley in Ticino on Monday. The man fell around 80 meters in the area of the Forcola Pass.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fatal accident occurred in the Onsernone Valley in Ticino on Monday.

A man from the canton of Zurich fell from a great height during a hike. Show more

According to information from the Ticino cantonal police, the 69-year-old was reported missing on Monday. According to an initial accident reconstruction, the hiker, who had been living in the canton of Zurich, fell 80 meters at an altitude of around 1200 meters.

Officers from the cantonal police and rescue teams from Swiss Alpine Rescue and Rega were only able to determine that the man had died due to the injuries he had sustained.

SDA