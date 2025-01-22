Switzerland goes to the polls on February 9. In Zurich, voters will also have to decide on two public prosecutors. Picture: Keystone

On February 9, the canton of Zurich will hold a renewal election for two public prosecutors in the Zurich district. But the list of candidates is missing from the ballot paper: Here's what's behind it.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There will be a renewal election in Zurich on February 9. Two public prosecutors in the district of Zurich have to be newly elected.

Normally, such a vote takes place by silent ballot.

However, only 33 nominations have been received for 35 positions for the term of office from 2025 to 2029.

So there will now be an election by ballot. That's what the law says. Show more

On February 9, the canton of Zurich will be holding an election to replace two public prosecutors in the district of Zurich. But there are no candidates. And so there is a ballot paper in the voting envelope, but no list of candidates.

This confuses voters. So much so that the phone is ringing off the hook at the City of Zurich: "We are currently receiving around a dozen calls about this issue," says Christina Stücheli, information officer at the city council, when asked by blue News.

But why is there actually no list of candidates? The Inter-Party Conference of the District of Zurich (IPK) normally nominates candidates for various offices - including public prosecutors. These are normally elected in a silent election. "The vacant positions are advertised and nominations are then submitted," writes Mathis Kläntschi, governor and president of the Zurich District Council, when asked by blue News.

An election by ballot is rare

However, only 33 nominations were received for 35 positions for the term of office from 2025 to 2029. "These 33 people were elected by silent ballot. This means there are still two vacancies to be filled, which is why an election by ballot is being held," explains Kläntschi.

And an election by ballot is quite rare. It is a first in the district of Zurich.

In theory, voters could now write any name on the ballot paper - even a fictitious name. Christina Stücheli confirms that this does happen from time to time, "but time and again we find that voters leave the ballot paper blank or don't put it in at all," she continues.

Candidacy is only possible under certain conditions

Ultimately, however, not just anyone can become a public prosecutor. "Anyone who wants to be elected must have a so-called certificate of eligibility, which is issued by the senior public prosecutor's office under certain conditions. For example, you need a (completed) law degree or several years of professional experience in the administration of justice or the legal profession," says Kläntschi.

And if several candidates ultimately receive the same number of votes, Kläntschi will draw lots in his capacity as President of the electoral authorities.