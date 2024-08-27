The TX Group is planning further job cuts at its subsidiary Tamedia, which publishes titles such as "Tages-Anzeiger", "Berner Zeitung", "Basler Zeitung" and "24 Heures". (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

The TX Group has announced the reduction of around 200 full-time positions in the printing plants of its subsidiary Tamedia. In addition, 90 jobs are affected in the editorial offices, as the Group announced.

SDA

The redundancies are subject to a consultation process, as the TX Group wrote on Tuesday in its press release on the half-year results. Social plans will be applied. This also includes the possibility of early retirement.

Tamedia is no longer able to operate three printing plants profitably. Printing plants are therefore to be successively shut down: The printing center in Bussigny VD is expected to close at the end of March 2025. The printing plant in Zurich will close at the end of 2026, meaning that printing will be concentrated at the center in Bern.

Limit digital offering to four brands

The media company also wants to focus on four brands for its digital offering: "Tages-Anzeiger", "Berner Zeitung", "Basler Zeitung" and, in French-speaking Switzerland, "24 Heures". The portfolio of printed newspapers will continue to exist.

In addition, Tamedia intends to organize advertising marketing internally from the beginning of 2025. The relevant teams of the media marketing company Goldbach are to be integrated. Goldbach supported this development. The TX Group held out the prospect of a more detailed announcement from Tamedia at a later date.

Stable total turnover

The TX Group's total revenues remained stable in the first half of 2024. The digital platforms had a positive impact, as was reported in the press release. However, falling advertising revenues at Tamedia and "20 Minuten" and the declining print business had a negative impact.

The TX Group's reported revenue amounted to CHF 461 million in the first half of 2024. In the previous year, it amounted to CHF 460.5 million. It remained stable thanks to the inorganic growth of Goldbach Neo in out-of-home advertising.

However, organic sales fell by 6.3 percent compared to the prior-year period. However, lower organic personnel costs and lower costs for materials - such as paper - and services compensated for the decline in sales.

