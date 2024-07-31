He has over 100 biological children, says Pawel Durow on Telegram, the social network he founded. It all started when a couple of friends with fertility problems asked him for help.

Telegram founder Pawel Durow announced on his social media platform that he has 100 children.

This is because he used to be a sperm donor.

Now he wants to make his DNA public so that the half-siblings can find each other more easily. Show more

"I have just been told that I have over 100 biological children," writes Telegram boss Pawel Durow in a message. The 39-year-old is making it public that he used to be a sperm donor.

Durow wants to draw attention to the fact that there is not enough healthy sperm worldwide and to remove the stigma surrounding sperm donation. "I am proud to have played my part in alleviating this problem," said the Russian billionaire, who lives in Dubai, on Telegram.

He first helped a couple of friends to become parents

It all started 15 years ago when friends asked him for help. The couple were struggling with fertility problems and Durow helped them fulfill their wish of having a baby.

Because the doctor at the clinic finally classified his sperm as "high-quality donor material" and emphasized that it was the Telegram founder's "civic duty" to donate more of it, he followed this recommendation.

To date, his sperm donation has helped more than a hundred couples in twelve countries to have children. Durov himself has never been married and prefers to live alone.

Pavel Durov wants to make DNA public

As he also writes, the Russian entrepreneur is now planning to make his DNA public in order to make it easier for half-siblings conceived through his sperm to find each other and get in touch.

He is aware that this could entail some risks, but: "I have no regrets about being a donor."

