Some landlords set unusual rules. For example, when it comes to the use of musical instruments. This also happens to landlady Sophie (29), who recently bought a piano.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sophie (29) recently bought a piano.

Suddenly she received a letter from her landlord saying that she is only allowed to play the piano for one hour a day.

It is not yet clear where the complaint came from.

She does not know whether this rule is legal. Show more

Many landlords have precise ideas about what their tenants are and are not allowed to do in their apartment. In addition to the well-known rules, such as a night's rest, there are landlords who impose special rules on their tenants.

Sophie (29) has also experienced this: "I bought a piano a few months ago. Since then, I've been playing from time to time - occasionally I also take piano lessons at home."

Recently, Sophie received a letter in her letterbox from the administration. "It said that I had been reported as having played the piano for over four hours - which is strange, because I work full-time and that's not even possible," Sophie told20 Minuten. She continues: "I was then told that I was only allowed to play for one hour a day." Where the complaint came from is a mystery to her.

Although she doesn't know whether this rule is legal, she is now abiding by it: "I don't want to risk a dispute."

The legal situation is clear: according to a Federal Court ruling, Sophie is allowed to play music for at least two to three hours every working day and one to two hours a day at weekends.

More videos from the department