  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Pledge of allegiance to IS Terror suspects had Swift concert in Vienna in their sights

dpa

7.8.2024 - 19:21

Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery
Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery. Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there.

Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there.

Image: dpa

Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery. The area around the suspect's apartment was cordoned off.

The area around the suspect's apartment was cordoned off.

Image: dpa

Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery. Police seized chemical substances during a large-scale operation lasting several hours.

Police seized chemical substances during a large-scale operation lasting several hours.

Image: dpa

Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery
Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery. Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there.

Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there.

Image: dpa

Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery. The area around the suspect's apartment was cordoned off.

The area around the suspect's apartment was cordoned off.

Image: dpa

Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery. Police seized chemical substances during a large-scale operation lasting several hours.

Police seized chemical substances during a large-scale operation lasting several hours.

Image: dpa

An hours-long police operation south of Vienna, then confirmation: Terrorist attacks were planned. In their sights: the Taylor Swift concerts.

7.8.2024 - 19:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two people have been arrested in Austria on suspicion of terrorism.
  • According to the police, the radical Islamic duo were planning attacks at Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts in Vienna.
  • Chemical substances were seized from a 19-year-old Austrian.
Show more

Two people have been arrested in Austria on suspicion of terrorism. Among other things, they had planned attacks at the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, said Franz Ruf, Director General for Public Security at the Austrian Ministry of the Interior. The concerts will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Chemical substances were seized from a 19-year-old Austrian. The police had evacuated houses and part of a retirement home as a precaution due to concerns about explosives.

Radicalized on the Internet

The young man had become radicalized on the Internet and had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization a few weeks ago, said Ruf.

According to the police, he was arrested in the morning in Ternitz, 75 kilometers southwest of Vienna. A second person was arrested in Vienna in the afternoon. The police gave no further details.

Increased checks will now be carried out at Taylor Swift concerts, announced Vienna's regional police chief Gerhard Pürstl.

dpa