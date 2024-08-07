Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there.
An hours-long police operation south of Vienna, then confirmation: Terrorist attacks were planned. In their sights: the Taylor Swift concerts.
- Two people have been arrested in Austria on suspicion of terrorism.
- According to the police, the radical Islamic duo were planning attacks at Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts in Vienna.
- Chemical substances were seized from a 19-year-old Austrian.
Two people have been arrested in Austria on suspicion of terrorism. Among other things, they had planned attacks at the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, said Franz Ruf, Director General for Public Security at the Austrian Ministry of the Interior. The concerts will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Chemical substances were seized from a 19-year-old Austrian. The police had evacuated houses and part of a retirement home as a precaution due to concerns about explosives.
Radicalized on the Internet
The young man had become radicalized on the Internet and had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization a few weeks ago, said Ruf.
According to the police, he was arrested in the morning in Ternitz, 75 kilometers southwest of Vienna. A second person was arrested in Vienna in the afternoon. The police gave no further details.
Increased checks will now be carried out at Taylor Swift concerts, announced Vienna's regional police chief Gerhard Pürstl.
dpa