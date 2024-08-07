Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there. Image: dpa The area around the suspect's apartment was cordoned off. Image: dpa Police seized chemical substances during a large-scale operation lasting several hours. Image: dpa Attacks planned at Swift concert in Vienna: two arrests - Gallery Men in protective suits enter a residential building - chemical substances were later found there. Image: dpa The area around the suspect's apartment was cordoned off. Image: dpa Police seized chemical substances during a large-scale operation lasting several hours. Image: dpa

An hours-long police operation south of Vienna, then confirmation: Terrorist attacks were planned. In their sights: the Taylor Swift concerts.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people have been arrested in Austria on suspicion of terrorism.

According to the police, the radical Islamic duo were planning attacks at Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts in Vienna.

Chemical substances were seized from a 19-year-old Austrian. Show more

Two people have been arrested in Austria on suspicion of terrorism. Among other things, they had planned attacks at the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, said Franz Ruf, Director General for Public Security at the Austrian Ministry of the Interior. The concerts will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Chemical substances were seized from a 19-year-old Austrian. The police had evacuated houses and part of a retirement home as a precaution due to concerns about explosives.

Radicalized on the Internet

The young man had become radicalized on the Internet and had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization a few weeks ago, said Ruf.

BREAKING:



Islamist terror attack likely targeting Taylor Swift concert in Austria foiled.



The authorities revealed that the IS supporting terrorists where planning to detonate, most likely at one of the three Taylor Swift concerts taking place in Vienna this weekend.



2 men… pic.twitter.com/LtzUF63tLF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 7, 2024

According to the police, he was arrested in the morning in Ternitz, 75 kilometers southwest of Vienna. A second person was arrested in Vienna in the afternoon. The police gave no further details.

Increased checks will now be carried out at Taylor Swift concerts, announced Vienna's regional police chief Gerhard Pürstl.

dpa