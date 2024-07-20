The 22nd Lake Parade brings the Lake Geneva basin to life - Gallery Crowds of people on the lakeside promenades and on the Mont Blanc bridge in Geneva. Image: Keystone The weather was perfect for this year's Lake Parade. Image: Keystone The 22nd Lake Parade brings the Lake Geneva basin to life - Gallery Crowds of people on the lakeside promenades and on the Mont Blanc bridge in Geneva. Image: Keystone The weather was perfect for this year's Lake Parade. Image: Keystone

The Lake Parade brought the Lake Geneva basin to life on Saturday afternoon. 16 Lake Mobiles marched from the right to the left bank of the lake in sunny weather, moving around 70,000 people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lake Parade on Saturday in Geneva attracted the techno-loving masses and numerous onlookers.

On Sunday afternoon, the After Lake was aimed primarily at families, with a large brunch, live concerts and entertainment. Show more

In sunny and warm weather, refreshed by a light breeze, the 16 Lake Mobiles and their DJs drove along the lakeside promenade at walking pace. For the first time, two floats with Latin American and tropical sounds took part in the parade.

The predominantly young, lightly dressed or disguised audience celebrated in high spirits. A highlight of the Lake Parade took place at 5.30 pm, when the floats drove over the Mont Blanc Bridge and made it shake.

More than 150 DJs

According to police estimates, around 70,000 people had gathered on both sides of the lake. When asked whether the Pride in Martigny VS could compete with the Lake Parade, organizer Christian Kupferschmid reminded the audience that the Lake Parade has "no political message". "It's a party!" he told the Keystone-SDA news agency

The party continued on Saturday evening on the left bank until 02:00 with the Lake Sensation. This year, the party zone stretched from the Baby Plague to Port Noir. There, the 16 trucks will become dance floors. There will also be two main stages where over 150 DJs, regional talents and up-and-coming international stars will be spinning.

On Sunday afternoon, the After Lake will appeal to families in particular, with a large brunch, live concerts and entertainment. Access to the lake will remain open so that the public can cool off. The organizers are expecting 150,000 to 200,000 visitors over the entire weekend.

