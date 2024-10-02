The Berghaus Foppa in the Flims Laax Falera ski area burned down completely on Thursday night. Picture: Kantonspolizei Graubünden

The Berghaus Foppa in Flims GR burns down completely on Thursday night. The fire department was able to protect the surrounding buildings. No people were injured. The cause of the fire is unclear.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Berghaus Foppa above Flims GR has burned down.

The fire department was only able to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

The fire did not injure anyone. Show more

The emergency call is received at around 8.30 pm: The Berghaus Foppa on the Flims side of the Flims Laax Falera ski area is on fire. Meanwhile, workers from a nearby construction site try to extinguish the fire. Without success - the fire spreads throughout the building.

The Flims fire department arrives shortly afterwards and EMS Chemie supports them with a fire engine. At this point, it is unclear whether there are any people in the Berghaus.

The emergency services fight the fire until after midnight. As there is no hydrant near the house, the fire department has laid a two-kilometre-long pipeline to ensure there is enough water available, according to "Südostschweiz".

No casualties

The firefighters manage to protect the surrounding buildings and trees from the flames. However, they were unable to save the mountain house. It burns to the ground.

In the meantime, it becomes clear that the fire has not injured anyone. However, the material damage amounts to over one million francs. Skiing guests will have to do without the Berghaus Foppa in its usual form next winter.

According to the cantonal police, they have begun investigating the cause of the fire.