Niclas Matthei, alias Ads Master

For a while, it's quiet around the head of advertising. But then Niclas Matthei jumps back into the limelight. Most recently with the statement that he is a millionaire, but stingy. It's probably a PR stunt by the 18-year-old.

Hardly any online media missed the news: Niclas Matthei, better known as the strange "Anzeigenhauptmeister", has earned one million euros in his short media career. And because he still lives with his parents and hardly spends any money, his fortune is growing all the time. blue News has also repeated the statement.

But the young man with the quirky hobby of reporting traffic offenders all over Germany is probably more cunning than most people think.

First, the statement that brought him virtually nationwide coverage in the German-language media - it consists of just one word: "Seven figures," he replies when asked how much his appearances and social media activities have earned him.

Targeted use of provocative words

With the statement that he is extremely stingy, always wants more money and turns every penny over three times before spending it, he provided further provocative words that made the news.

A day later, he revealed on his own channel how his statements should be understood. "Yes, that's how the crazy internet world works. I knew beforehand exactly what kind of reach this one sentence would have on RTL," he wrote on Instagram.

Advertising on his own behalf

However, his aim was not only to expose the media professionals, but also to advertise his online store: "I knew that RTL had a wide reach and that almost every tabloid was copying it. My new online store opened at the same time. I wanted people to land on my profile as a result of the coverage, discover the online store by chance and buy something."

How much Matthei earns from his promotional appearances, trading fan merchandise and social media activities remains his secret. Only the success of his crowdfunding campaign is public: he has been promised 4475 euros by October 3, 2024.

In another post, he emphasizes that he still does not earn a cent from reporting parking offenders and other traffic offenders.