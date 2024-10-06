  1. Residential Customers
After "Helene" The next monster storm races towards Florida

6.10.2024 - 19:56

Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico.
Bild: Uncredited/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via AP/dpa

After the devastating storm "Helene" in the south-east of the USA, people in the state of Florida have to brace themselves for another severe storm. According to forecasts, tropical storm "Milton" over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Florida's west coast in the middle of the week.

06.10.2024, 21:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the devastating storm "Helene", the US state of Florida is already facing the threat of the next severe storm.
  • According to the weather service, "Milton" is expected to hit Florida's west coast in the middle of the week.
  • In preparation for Tropical Storm Milton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 counties on Saturday (local time).
The US hurricane center again warned of life-threatening storm surges and destructive winds, even if the extent and course of the storm cannot yet be predicted exactly.

In preparation for Tropical Storm Milton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 35 counties on Saturday (local time). The National Weather Service announced on the online service X that the storm, which is currently raging in the west of the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to develop into "a major hurricane" as it moves towards Florida.

According to the weather service, "Milton" is expected to hit Florida's west coast in the middle of the week. Just over a week ago, the storm "Helene" made landfall in northwest Florida as the second-highest category hurricane. The storm then weakened, but caused severe flooding and destruction on its way north. According to consistent media reports, more than 200 people in six states lost their lives - in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Hurricane season continues until the end of November

Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters. According to experts, increasing global warming increases the likelihood of strong storms. The hurricane season begins in the Atlantic on June 1 and lasts until November 30. The storms are named in alphabetical order.

SDA