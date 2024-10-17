A ski lift with five lifts is to go into operation this winter in St. Gallen. Picture: St. Galler Tagblatt/Christian Meier

An unusual interim use project is planned in St. Gallen: A ski lift with a single 20-meter slope is to go into operation this winter in the garden of a two-family house on Schneebergstrasse.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Geiler Block" association is planning a ski area in St. Gallen with the shortest black slope in the world.

The interim use project for a house that will soon make way for a new building envisages a single 20-metre-long ski slope on the hillside behind the house.

The snow is to be dumped from the city streets in front of the house and then transported to the slope via a conveyor belt through the living room.

In addition to skiing, there will also be après-ski and a supporting program. Show more

The project, called "Gray Sky", will offer urban ski fans a temporary winter wonderland from the beginning of February to the end of March. A black slope is to be created on the slope below a two-family house on Schneebergstrasse in St. Gallen - at 20 meters long, it is probably the shortest in the world.

The idea for the project came about during a brainstorming session between the artists of the "Geiler Block" association led by artist Anita Zimmermann. The house, which will soon make way for a new building, was made available to the association by the owners for interim use. At a time when small ski resorts are struggling to survive, the aim is to remind people of the snowy days of old.

The black slope is to be built on this slope in St. Gallen. Picture: blue News

Five bars for 20 meters of slope

The artist told the "St. Galler Tagblatt" newspaper that she wanted to transform an ordinary house into something completely out of the ordinary, but admitted that the project was a little "megalomaniacal". Nevertheless, preparations have already begun. The association has found a bow lift from South Tyrol, which is being made available on loan. Due to the short, approximately 20-metre-long route, only five stirrups will be in circulation during operation.

However, before the Schneebergstrasse can actually be used for skiing, extensive structural modifications to the building are still required. An opening has to be cut into the façade for the mountain station and a foundation for the lift mast is needed for the valley station. The association is also planning to install a webcam that will transmit live images of the slope conditions.

Snow is to come from the streets of St. Gallen

The planned snow delivery is particularly unusual: instead of relying on artificial snow, snow from the streets of St. Gallen is to be recycled, so to speak. It will be tipped in front of the house by the municipal snow clearing service and then transported via a conveyor belt through the middle of the living room and onto the slopes by snow blower.

Après-ski with a view: snow is to be unloaded here and then transported through the house onto the slopes. Image: blue News

Funding for the project has not yet been secured, but the association is optimistic that it can be realized. "If we were thinking economically, we would have to approach it differently. But we don't have to think like that," Zimmermann tells the Tagblatt.

If it doesn't snow this winter, the association still wants to go ahead with the project and develop alternative ideas. In addition to skiing, there will also be après-ski and a supporting program.