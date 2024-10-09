French fries are no longer so popular in the USA. Bild: dpa

Americans are going to McDonald's and other fast food chains less and less. Now the largest supplier of French fries is having to lay off four percent of its employees.

A major problem is emerging in the land of fast food chains: Fewer and fewer French fries are being eaten in the USA. For Lamb Weston, the largest producer of French fries in North America, this is a bitter blow. The company now has to lay off 4% of its workforce, almost 400 employees.

The reasons are clear: people in the USA are preparing fewer and fewer fries at home and, as prices at McDonald's and the like have risen sharply, customers are only buying small portions. According to Lamb Weston, around 80 % of fries consumed in the United States come from fast food chains.

Great dependence on McDonald's

McDonald's, the company's largest customer, accounts for 13% of Lamb Weston's turnover. So the dependency is already huge.

As "CNN" reports, McDonald's is now also struggling. Sales fell by 0.7 % in the last quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, as fewer customers visited the chain. For Lamb WestoDan, the potato giant now has an oversupply of goods - in the land of fast food chains.