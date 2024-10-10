Shane Gross wins the main title of the competition with his picture "The Swarm of Life". Shane Gross/ Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Ants cut a beetle into bite-sized pieces and a lynx stretches: the best nature photos were honored in the "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" competition.

Lea Oetiker

The winners of the "Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024" competition have been announced.

With the picture "The Swarm of Life", photojournalist Shane Gross secures the title of "Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024".

The second main winner was Alexis Tinker-Tsavalas from Germany, who is 17 years old. Show more

This year's winners of the "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" competition, organized by the Natural History Museum in London, have been announced. Take a look at a selection of the pictures here: