Many Swiss people find things they don't like on the other side of the hedge. Picture: Keystone

Whether it's a noisy dog or an overgrown garden: conflicts often arise between neighbors in Switzerland. A new study by AXA shows why and at what time of year it happens most often.

Tobias Benz

A new study by AXA-ARAG shows the most common reasons for neighborly disputes.

The study also explains why conflicts occur more frequently at certain times of the year.

According to a new study by AXA, neighbor disputes in Switzerland are slightly down on the previous year at -0.7 percent. Nevertheless, conflicts between neighbors still occur very frequently in this country. The study cites construction projects as the main reason.

Disputes of this kind account for around a fifth of the cases reported to AXA-ARAG legal protection insurance. Planting and noise are also particularly frequent causes of dispute. And the keeping of animals also repeatedly leads to conflicts. But that's not all. Those who still love each other despite dogs, cats and wild gardens often find a reason for arguments when it comes to watering plants.

"Watering too many plants can lead to wetness on the neighbor's balcony, unwanted rain showers or long-term damage to the building, including water ingress - all things that are a recurring issue," says Alexandra Pestalozzi, legal expert at AXA-ARAG.

Last but not least, according to the study, barbecuing on the balcony or in the garden can also lead to emissions that may cause trouble in the neighborhood.

Most trouble between March and June

According to the study, Mr and Mrs Swiss are particularly annoyed by their neighbors in the summer months. The reason: "Most cases are reported to us in the spring and summer months, when people spend more time in the garden or on the balcony and disturbing aspects, such as noise emissions, are more noticeable," explains Pestalozzi.

In the event of a dispute, the legal expert recommends first seeking a discussion and then involving the administration. "If no agreement can be reached even then, a lawyer can be consulted."

According to Pestalozzi, the principle of duty of care and consideration applies in terms of tenancy law. Tenants must ensure that they do not have a negative impact on other rental properties.