Corona is no longer one of the five most common causes of death. Cardiovascular diseases were the most common cause of death in 2023. (symbolic image) Keystone

Cardiovascular diseases and cancer continue to be the most common causes of death in Switzerland. Corona falls out of the top 5.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coronavirus diseases still caused two percent of all deaths in Switzerland in 2023. This means that the virus is no longer one of the five most common causes of death. Most people still died from cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Compared to 2022, the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 virus has fallen by more than two thirds, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday. Around 1360 people died due to Covid-19.

Cardiovascular diseases caused 20,376 deaths (28 percent of all deaths), while 17,067 people (24 percent) died from cancer, the second most common cause of death. Lung cancer was the most common cause of death, prostate cancer the second most common in men and breast cancer in women.

Fewer people died

As in the previous year, the third most common cause of death was dementia, with around 6447 people dying from this disease (9 percent). In fourth place were respiratory diseases with 4739 deaths (7 percent). External causes such as accidents, violence and suicide accounted for 4290 deaths (6 percent). The death rate for men is almost twice as high as for women.

A total of 71,822 people in the Swiss resident population died last year. In the previous year, the figure was 74,425.