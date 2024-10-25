  1. Residential Customers
Recipes of horror for World Pasta Day These dishes are true pasta crimes

Fabienne Berner

25.10.2024

Spaghetti with marshmallows or linguine from the blender? On October 25, the world celebrates Pasta Day. Watch the video to find out which pasta dishes you should avoid.

25.10.2024, 12:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • World Pasta Day is celebrated on October 25. It has been held annually since 1998.
  • Spaghetti, rigatoni or penne: pasta is not only quick to make, but also very popular in Switzerland.
  • On social media, you can find a number of ways to prepare pasta that pasta lovers would do well to avoid: e.g. pasta in the oven, spaghetti with marshmallows and chocolate cream or pasta served in a wine glass.
Show more

Pasta has been prepared in various regions of the world for thousands of years. The oldest known recipe comes from China. In Switzerland, Italian pasta is particularly popular.

Preparing it seems child's play: put the pasta in boiling water, wait a few minutes, drain, add the sauce and the dish is ready. But is it really that easy?

Videos from social media show: It's really easy to mess up pasta. Whether with a mixer, in the oven or even with frozen seafood, there are no limits to your imagination. In the USA in particular, chefs are keen to experiment.

