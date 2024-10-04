  1. Residential Customers
Sentenced to prison This burglar cleans, tidies up - and steals nothing

4.10.2024 - 10:01

The resident couldn't stay in her apartment for two weeks out of fear. (archive picture)
The resident couldn't stay in her apartment for two weeks out of fear. (archive picture)
A woman in Wales got a shock when she returned home: someone had moved the flower pots and taken out the garbage. It was only after a similar incident that the burglar was caught.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A burglar has broken into two homes in Wales. He didn't steal anything, but ate, cleaned, tidied up and took out the garbage.
  • A court sentenced him to 22 months in prison.
Show more

A woman comes home and is overcome with fear: Flower pots are no longer where they used to be, someone has taken out the garbage and changed other things in and around the apartment.

In Wales, a man has been sentenced to prison after a curious burglary. The 36-year-old mopped the floor, refilled the bird feeders, moved flower pots and removed a pair of shoes from their packaging, which he then threw into the recycling garbage can. He also put away groceries, cooked himself a meal and hung up laundry. Apparently nothing was stolen, but the burglar drank at least one bottle of wine and ate sweets.

The shocked resident said in court: "I was too scared to stay in my own home and stayed with a friend." In the two weeks until the man was arrested, she constantly wondered whether the burglar was someone who knew her, was stalking her and spying on her.

Arrested after a similar incident

The man was caught after a similar incident. In a summer house, he washed his clothes in the shower, consumed food and drink and used a hot tub. The owner was alerted by a surveillance camera and sent his son-in-law to the house. He asked the burglar, who appeared drunk, to leave the premises - which the man did. He was later arrested.

The accused's defence lawyer emphasized that the man had been homeless at the time of the break-ins and had "difficulties". He apologizes to the victims. The court in Cardiff sentences him to 22 months in prison without parole.

dpa

