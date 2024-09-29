Red gurnard on the seabed. Bild: imago

Gurnards are unique fish: they use their "tasting" legs to detect prey hidden in the sand. Another special feature could reveal a lot about our own evolution.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The gurnard is not only an unusual fish because of its appearance.

Its legs contain taste receptors and nerve cells with which it can detect prey.

The gene responsible for the development of the legs is similar to human genes. Show more

The gurnard is not only an unusual fish in appearance. Growling noises from its swim bladder, pectoral fins like wings and six small crab-like legs with which it walks across the seabed clearly set it apart from other fish.

Researchers have now discovered that gurnards grow their legs using the same genes that play a role in the development of human limbs. This is reported by two international research teams in the journal "Current Biology".

David Kingsley, Professor at Stanford University in the USA, explains: "Land animals evolved from fish ancestors, so a certain relationship between human limbs and fish fins is no surprise."

"However, we were very pleased to see that the gene that causes some parts of the fins to develop in a new way in the gurnards is also a gene that controls some bones in humans," Kingsley continues.

Legs with sensory organs

In a second study, a team has investigated the outstanding sense of smell of the gurnards, as "indy100" writes. It has long been suspected that the legs contain their own sensory organs.

The red gurnard in search of prey. Bild: imago

The result was clear: the legs of Prionotus carolinus gurnards are full of papillae with taste receptors and touch-sensitive nerve cells. We humans have similar papillae, for example on the tongue. This is bad news for their prey, which can be easily tracked down.

The findings are huge for researchers, as a bizarre species of "walking" fish could help shed light on the question of how humans evolved millions of years ago.