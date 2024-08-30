Headphones are left on the table on the train, cell phones are charged unattended and even bicycles are left unlocked. A TikTok video that went viral shows that people in Switzerland are too trusting.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you A TikTok video by a user went viral with over 200 thousand views.

The video shows that the Swiss are trusting and perhaps a little naive.

Headphones and rucksacks lying around unattended, a cell phone being charged on the train and even bicycles that are not locked.

However, police crime statistics show that crimes increased by 14% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Show more

A TikTok video that went viral shows that there is a high level of trust in Switzerland. The headphones are on the table on the train, the bag is on the seat - but the owner is nowhere to be seen. Backpacks with open zippers, unattended cell phone charging and unlocked bicycles can also be seen in the video.

The video clearly shows that the Swiss are trusting and perhaps a little naive. There's hardly any theft in Switzerland, is there?

Some users react very positively to what is shown and talk about their own experiences. For example, leaving valuables on the lawn while swimming or leaving iPads, Mabooks and tablets lying around in the library. Charging your cell phone unattended is also normal: "The charging cable thing is so real" or "I love it, my cell phone is always charging somewhere on the train and it's never been lost! I'm so grateful for it", users write under the video.

Not all Swiss people agree

However, there are also some critical voices: "I don't trust anyone here" and "Unfortunately, this doesn't correspond to reality (anymore)". Some users report negative experiences. "Yes, about ten years ago you could still do it like this. Now it's no longer possible, there are too many 'professionals' who think everything belongs to them." They claim that crime and theft have increased.

Police crime statistics show that crimes increased by 14% in 2023 compared to the previous year. The increase in property crimes is particularly strong - compared to 2022, they rose by a full 17.6 percent - including thefts.

More videos from the department