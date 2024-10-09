  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

blue News tests the "Dua drink" "This is the ugliest thing I've ever drunk"

Lea Oetiker

9.10.2024

Singer Dua Lipa likes to drink Coke Zero mixed with pickle water and jalapeño juice. To make sure you don't get a stomach ache, the blue News editorial team tests this unusual drink for you.

09.10.2024, 19:52

09.10.2024, 20:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Dua Lipa has discovered a new drink for herself: mix Coke Zero, pickle water and jalapeño juice together and enjoy.
  • She uploads a video of it on TikTok.
  • The blue News editorial team tests whether the drink is really tasty.
Show more

Coke Zero, pickle water and jalapeño juice - three foods that don't really go together at first glance. But singer Dua Lipa makes a drink from these ingredients.

On TikTok, she films herself enjoying the somewhat unusual drink. The comments under the video are varied: some totally celebrate it, others find the combination unimaginably disgusting.

The blue News editorial team tests the "Dua-Drink" for you so that you don't have to. Cheers!

More videos from the department

More on the topic