Fires in Los Angeles This is what the sea of flames looks like from above +++ Swiss TV host Max Loong evacuated: "It's insane here"
SDA
9.1.2025 - 06:25
None of the major fires in and around Los Angeles are yet under control. Well over 130,000 people in the region have been urged to leave their homes. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- California has again been ravaged by deadly wildfires since Tuesday (January 7, 2025).
- Four major fires continue to spread in and around Los Angeles, fanned by strong winds.
- Now there is another fire - in the Hollywood Hills.
- The winds are making firefighting efforts more difficult.
- The death toll has risen to at least five.
- The authorities fear that there could be more victims.
- Around 130,000 people are on the run.
- Numerous people have suffered injuries.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
2.15 p.m.
Strong winds: Fires in Los Angeles set fire to McDonald's billboard
A billboard for the McDonald's fast food chain has not been spared from the fires in Los Angeles. The devastating flames are still not under control. Strong winds are hampering the extinguishing work.
-
12.07 p.m.
SRF is not planning a special broadcast for the time being
SRF spokeswoman Nadine Gliesche tells blue News: "No special program is planned at the moment. However, it cannot be ruled out that this will change. We are currently reporting in detail in our structure programs".
-
11.13 a.m.
Fires around Los Angeles: Bill Kaulitz flees from fire
Singer Bill Kaulitz (35) has had to leave his home because of the fires around Los Angeles. The Tokio Hotel frontman revealed this in an Instagram story. The post shows his packed luxury suitcases, including a Red Cross emergency kit and two walkie-talkies.
There was great concern for Bill Kaulitz, as it has been known since the Netflix documentary "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" that the musician lives in a Frank Lloyd Wright house in the Hollywood Hills.
In the meantime, the flames reached areas not far from the famous Hollywood Boulevard. It is still uncertain whether Kaulitz's twin brother Tom (35) and his wife, Heidi Klum (51), who live in nearby Bel Air, are also affected by the fires.
-
10.40 a.m.
2000 buildings burnt down: This is what the fires look like from above
According to the authorities, a total of almost 2000 buildings have burned down in the major fires in and around Los Angeles. Aerial photos demonstrate the intensity of the flames.
-
10.19 a.m.
Doctor Annie Harvilicz rescues animals from fire
Many of the evacuated residents of Los Angeles have a pet at home.
Veterinarian Dr. Annie Harvilicz (47) is now taking care of the animals threatened by the fire: "I have an empty old animal hospital in Marina del Rey. I am happy to take in any animals that need to be evacuated," writes Dr. Annie Harvilicz (47) on social media, reports "Bild.de".
Harvilicz had the idea when her brother asked for help in a desperate situation. His family had to leave their home because of the devastating fires. However, the hotel where they were staying temporarily only allowed them to take the family dog with them. There was no room for the cat "Winston" and the rabbit "Oreo". In his distress, he asked his sister to find accommodation for the two animals - and triggered a larger relief operation.
-
10.02 a.m.
Videos show the extent of the flames
-
09.44 am
Swiss TV host Max Loong and his family evacuated
Max Loong and his family are feeling the effects of the fire disaster first hand. "We had to leave our house to find a safer place," writes the TV host on Instagram. The power supply in their area has been interrupted for more than a day and it could take up to 48 hours before it is restored.
Loong describes the situation in Los Angeles as worrying: "Dark clouds of smoke lie over the city. Los Angeles is facing a major challenge and our prayers are with all those affected."
In his Instagram story, the presenter reports on the chaotic evacuation. "It's insane here, there are fires and evacuations," explains one of his sons in front of the camera. Loong shows pictures of the completely congested streets of Los Angeles and describes how difficult it was to find a hotel room: "All the hotels are fully booked. I've never seen the streets so blocked."
In the end, the family of four found a room at the JW Marriott Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. "We're safe," confirms Loong, expressing relief.
Before the family left their home, Loong took precautions: "I filmed the entire facility for insurance purposes." Now the family is following the spread of the fire on a large screen in the hotel lobby, where the latest updates are being broadcast.
-
9.41 a.m.
Actor Ralf Moeller talks about the Los Angeles fire hell
The major fires in Los Angeles have forced around 130,000 people to flee their homes, including German actor Ralf Moeller. He has spoken out about his situation on social media. Watch the video to see how he experienced the fire inferno.
-
09.02 a.m.
Oscar ceremony postponed due to major fire in L.A.
The major fires in the Los Angeles area are now also affecting the announcement of the Oscar nominations. The film academy had planned to announce the contenders for Hollywood's top prize on January 17.
Due to the fires, this will take place two days later, CEO Bill Kramer announced in a letter to the approximately 10,000 members, as reported by US media. This gives the filmmakers more time to vote on the candidates. Kramer expressed his sympathy to those affected by the fires. "So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you," the Los Angeles Times quoted from the letter. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2.
The organizers of the prestigious Critics Choice Awards had previously postponed their trophy gala in Santa Monica scheduled for this Sunday due to the fires. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those who are battling the devastating fires and with all those who have been affected," said a statement from the head of the association, Joey Berlin.
With almost 600 members, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is the largest film and television critics association in the USA and Canada. The awards gala of the 30th Critics Choice Awards will now take place on January 26 in Santa Monica. Film studios canceled premiere celebrations. Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) canceled a nomination ceremony. The list of nominees was announced in writing instead.
-
8.54 a.m.
Impressions of the big firesWildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - GalleryWildfires in California: Thousands evacuated - Gallery
-
08.25 a.m.
Satellite images show the devastating extent of the fireFire in L.A.Fire in L.A.
Satellite images show the devastating difference before the fire and during the fire in Los Angeles.
-
07.39 a.m.
Thousands of firefighters battle fire in Los AngelesThousands of firefighters battle blaze in Los Angeles - GalleryThousands of firefighters battle blaze in Los Angeles - Gallery
More than 7,500 firefighters are battling several major fires in Los Angeles. "We are using all available resources to fight these fires", announced the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom. His state is leaving no stone unturned to protect residents. Outgoing US President Joe Biden had previously declared a state of emergency for the affected region.
Los Angeles has been hit by several devastating fires. The famous Hollywood Hills are also on fire. Numerous residents tried to leave the area, which led to massive traffic jams, according to US media. One resident told CNN about "chaotic scenes". The fire is burning north of Hollywood Boulevard, an area that is home to several tourist destinations, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Chinese Theatre.
Meanwhile, help is coming from the air: US media showed footage of helicopters dropping water, for example at the "Sunset Fire" in the Hollywood Hills. Emergency services are making initial progress there, the county sheriff's office announced on X. However, this fire and other fires in and around Los Angeles are reportedly still not under control.
According to media reports, around 130,000 people are displaced and more than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed. The flames have left a trail of devastation in their wake.
-
07.18 a.m.
Water tanks in Los Angeles temporarily empty
The enormous demand for water to fight the devastating fires around Los Angeles has temporarily led to empty water tanks in the Pacific Palisades district. All three tanks in the area, each with a capacity of one million gallons (almost 3.8 million liters), were empty on Wednesday morning (local time). According to US media reports, the chief engineer of the Los Angeles Water and Power Authority, Janisse Quiñones, said that they had led to lower water pressure at the hydrants there. Higher-lying areas were affected.
In a televised statement, Quiñones later emphasized that water was still flowing. Emergency plans had been activated immediately and water tankers had been deployed.
More from the departmentAccording to the authorities, the largest fire in the area is raging in the Pacific Palisades district. According to US media, more than 1000 buildings have been destroyed. It is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of the city of Los Angeles.Fire inferno near Los Angeles sends thousands fleeing - GalleryFire inferno near Los Angeles sends thousands fleeing - Gallery
-
07.01 a.m.
Gottschalk's ex flees from the flames
For Thea Gottschalk (79), the situation probably feels like déjà vu: Back in 2018, she and her then husband Thomas Gottschalk lost their property in Malibu to the flames. Now she is no longer safe in her new home in Santa Monica either.
The 79-year-old shared a video on Instagram that was taken from her balcony. Clouds of smoke and menacing flames can be seen. "It's getting too dicey for me now that they're already talking about evacuating," she wrote.
The emergency services asked Thea to leave her apartment. "You should pack in case the call comes. But where should you go so quickly? Hotels are quickly filled with fire refugees."
Thea eventually found refuge in San Diego, as her friend Maria, the widow of director Wolfgang Petersen (†81), also had to evacuate herself. "Thank God I have angels for daughters-in-law," she emphasized in her post. Nevertheless, the concern remains: "Nobody knows yet how long the firebug will have his fun."
-
5.15 a.m.
New fire in Hollywood
Due to the outbreak of a new fire in the Los Angeles area, the authorities have urgently called for the evacuation of the center of Hollywood. There is an imminent danger to life, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Wednesday (local time).
LAFD Alert- Hollywood Hills West Brush Fire - SUNSET FIRE EVACUATION ORDER 2350 N Solar Dr MAP: https://t.co/c6IdYyF1Wk FS41; DETAILS: https://t.co/gbQFfxFu5Q— LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) January 9, 2025
This is a legal order to leave the area now. An attached map showed that the evacuation order affects historic parts of the Los Angeles district, which is world-famous as a film dream factory. The new fire had broken out just a few hundred meters from the famous Hollywood Boulevard.
-
4:53 a.m.
At least five people have died
The devastating fires in and around Los Angeles have left a trail of devastation in their wake, like a war zone. According to the authorities, five people have died in the fires so far and numerous others have been injured. According to media reports, around 130,000 people have been displaced and more than 1,100 buildings have been destroyed. The fires are still not under control.
California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in LA.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025
Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives.
The latest deaths were recorded north-east of the Los Angeles metropolis, near Pasadena, where the so-called "Eaton Fire" was still out of control. This major fire has already spread to an area of around 42 square kilometers.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency. According to the US media, this is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of Los Angeles.
The Palisades Fire on the western edge of Los Angeles is raging over an even wider area. It has spread over an area of more than 64 square kilometers, from the hills of Pacific Palisades to the beaches of Malibu. According to initial estimates by the authorities, around a thousand buildings burned down.
The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, urged people to follow the evacuation orders. Firefighters from all parts of the country were to arrive for reinforcement. US President Joe Biden promised an additional 2,000 National Guard firefighters during a visit to the Cal Fire fire protection authority.
-
3.10 p.m.
Biden cancels last trip abroad to see the Pope
Due to the devastating fires in California, outgoing US President Joe Biden has canceled his trip to Italy and an audience with Pope Francis planned for Friday. His spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Biden wanted to focus on leading the overall federal response to the fires in the coming days. Biden had planned to travel to Italy shortly before his farewell as US President; an audience with Pope Francis was planned.
Biden made the decision to cancel the trip after his return from Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, said Jean-Pierre. There, Biden had met with the police, firefighters and rescue workers who were fighting the historic fires in the region.
-
2.43 a.m.
Paris Hilton's house destroyed
The devastating wildfires around Los Angeles have destroyed the properties of several celebrities, including Paris Hilton's home. "The devastation is unimaginable. Knowing that so many people are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking," the hotel heiress wrote on Instagram. In a video on the platform, she showed footage of her destroyed house in the coastal town of Malibu. "This house was the place where we built so many precious memories," Hilton continued.
In addition to Hilton, actors such as Mandy Moore and Cary Elwes have also announced that their homes were destroyed or threatened by the flames. Moore lost her home in the Altadena neighborhood near Pasadena. "Honestly, I'm in shock and numb because so many people lost their homes, including my family," the actress wrote on social media.
Elwes, known from "The Princess Bride" among others, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that his family is safe, but his house was burned in the fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. "Sadly, we lost our home, but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire," Elwes wrote.
-
2:10 a.m.
Houses of Billy Crystal and other celebrities burn down
Hollywood comedian Billy Crystal's house burned down in the Los Angeles fires. He and his wife Janice lost the house they had lived in since 1979, the actor told the Hollywood Reporter. "Of course we are heartbroken, but with the love of our children and our friends, we will get through this".
The celebrity portal TMZ reported that the homes of actor couple Adam Brody and Leighton Meester and actress Anna Faris had also burned down.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill (73) told his Instagram followers that he had left his house in Malibu "at the last minute". He had already seen flames on the roadside. Jamie Lee Curtis mourned the loss of her home in Pacific Palisades. "Our beloved neighborhood is gone," she wrote on Instagram. Her own house had been spared, but so many other people had lost everything.
Pacific Palisades is an affluent neighborhood in the west of Los Angeles with around 25,000 residents. Stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks and Reese Witherspoon have homes there.
-
1.29 a.m.
Report: At least five dead in fires in California
The number of victims in the devastating fires has risen. At least five people have died, said Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County, as reported by US station KABC. On Wednesday morning (local time), Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone initially spoke of two deaths. There were also a "large number" of injured residents who did not leave their homes in time, Marrone said at a press conference.
The deaths occurred north-east of the US West Coast metropolis of Los Angeles, near Pasadena, where the so-called "Eaton Fire" continued to burn out of control. Several large fires are raging in Southern California. Around 70,000 people were called upon to leave their homes.
🔥 CAL FIRE is battling multiple wildfires across Southern California.— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 8, 2025
Just eight days into 2025, there have been more than 55 wildfires. Here is a summary of the major fires burning in Southern California, including the #PalisadesFire and #EatonFire pic.twitter.com/JmOlMHKOIw
According to the US media, this is already one of the worst fire disasters in the history of Los Angeles. More than 1100 buildings are said to have been destroyed. Wind speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour are making the fire-fighting work more difficult.
-
1 o'clock
Trophy gala canceled due to fires in Los Angeles
The devastating fires in Los Angeles are also having an impact on Hollywood's show business. The organizers of the prestigious Critics Choice Awards have postponed their trophy gala in Santa Monica scheduled for this Sunday due to the fires. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those who are battling the devastating fires and with all those who have been affected," said a statement from the head of the association, Joey Berlin.
With almost 600 members, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is the largest film and television critics association in the USA and Canada. The awards gala of the 30th Critics Choice Awards will now take place on January 26 in Santa Monica.
The Vatican thriller "Conclave" by Wolfsburg-born director Edward Berger is one of the top contenders for the Critics Choice Awards with eleven nominations. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical "Wicked" has an equal chance of winning, followed by the science fiction drama "Dune: Part Two" and the musical film "Emilia Pérez" with ten nominations each.
Film studios have canceled premiere celebrations. Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) canceled a nomination ceremony. The list of nominees was announced in writing instead.
The Universal Studios Hollywood amusement park and the Griffith Observatory on the city's hill, known from many films, also remained closed for the time being.
-
Thursday, January 9, 2025, 0:50 a.m.
NHL game in Los Angeles canceled due to fires
The professional ice hockey league NHL has postponed the Los Angeles Kings' home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday evening (local time) due to the severe wildfires in California. Both teams were supposed to play each other in the Kings' arena in the middle of the Pacific metropolis. A new date has not yet been set.
"Our condolences go out to the entire Los Angeles community," the Kings said in a statement: "We thank the hard-working first responders who are working tirelessly to contain the fire and protect our community. We thank the league for their support in keeping our fans, staff and players safe."
It is likely that more games in the North American professional leagues will be affected by the ongoing large-scale fires in the coming days. The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team are due to play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The match is scheduled to take place in the same arena where the ice hockey game was canceled. The NFL football league is also closely monitoring the events and the possible impact on upcoming matches.