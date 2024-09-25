Robots have been painting your nails since 2021. Now they're doing the rounds on social media. But how well do they work?

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manicure machines have been around for some time - at airports, hotels and in shopping centers.

Now these robots are doing the rounds on social media.

Thanks to the new machines, your fingernails can be perfectly painted in just a few minutes - but not enough for creative designs. Show more

Painstaking nail painting is a thing of the past. Robots have been doing your nails for some time now. The machines conjure up a new color on your nails in just five minutes. But how well do the manicure machines work?

The machines use a 3D scanner with graphics hardware to recognize the shape of each individual nail and then paint it without human intervention. The layer-by-layer process is reminiscent of a 3D printer.

In the videos on social media channels, it appears as if the machine is doing a perfect job. After a few minutes, the nails are painted - but the robot is not yet smart and skillful enough for truly creative nail designs.

What will become of the manicure business?

The robots can already be found in various shopping centers and airports. Are conventional nail salons now threatened with extinction? No, because the machines will not destroy the manicure business. The robot can only paint the nails. Everything else, such as nail care, cutting or filing nails, can still not be done by machine.

So if you don't have time to paint your own nails at home - and don't want the perfect manicure - the painting robot can be a good alternative, for example to shorten waiting times at the airport.

