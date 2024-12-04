This Christmas tree is richly decorated: The Christmas tree, which can currently be viewed in Munich, consists of 2024 gold coins weighing more than 60 kilograms.

There is currently a Christmas tree worth millions on display in the Bavarian capital of Munich.

Its gold ornaments weigh more than 60 kilograms and are currently worth around five million francs.

The tree, which is almost three meters high, consists of an acrylic pyramid on which 2024 collector's coins relating to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra are arranged. Show more

It is worth around five million francs and its gold decorations weigh more than 60 kilograms: a particularly expensive Christmas tree can be seen in Munich this year.

The tree, which is almost three meters high, consists of an acrylic pyramid on which 2024 collector's coins relating to the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra are arranged. A large gold coin is attached to the top.

Value depends on the price of gold

In total, the tree consists of around 63 kilograms of gold and has a current value of around 5.3 million euros, said a spokesperson for the gold dealer, who is setting up the gold tree in the southern German metropolis in collaboration with the Austrian State Mint.

The value depends on the current gold price - but the tree is not for sale. The price of gold currently stands at around 81,000 euros per kilogram.

City employees anchoring the actual Christmas tree, which is worth considerably less - a community from the north of Bavaria donated the mighty coastal fir tree Lennart Preiss/dpa/Keystone

Record holder stood in Abu Dhabi

A Christmas tree in 2010 was even more valuable: according to the Guinness World Records, the glittering giant fir in a hotel in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) was the most expensive Christmas tree in the world with a value of more than eleven million dollars.

A tree from 2019 remained unconfirmed by Guinness. It stood in a hotel in Marbella (Spain) and was decorated with diamonds and sapphires, among other things. It was said to be worth around 14 million euros.

