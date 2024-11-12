Police in action in France. Three dead children were found in a small town (symbolic image) Bild: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Three children have been found dead in a small town in France, while the search for their missing mother, who suffers from depression, is intensifying.

In the French municipality of Taninges, west of Geneva, three children aged two, eleven and 13 were discovered dead in their home on Tuesday. Police are now searching for the mother, who is missing and suffering from depression.

The children's father found the lifeless bodies and immediately alerted the police. The emergency services, who arrived at the scene around midday, were only able to determine that the children were dead. A source from the gendarmerie confirmed this information to the AFP news agency.

The community is shocked

The newspaper "Dauphiné Libéré" reported that around sixty police officers and a helicopter were involved in the search for the mother. The authorities confirmed this information.

Taninges, a municipality with around 3,500 inhabitants, is located around 50 kilometers east of Geneva. The news of the incident has shaken the small community and the search for the mother continues.

