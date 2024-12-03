New Zealand's highest mountain Aoraki (center) (archive image) Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Baker

Three climbers from the USA and Canada have not returned from their ascent of New Zealand's highest mountain, Aoraki.

dpa

The search for the missing climbers had to be interrupted on Tuesday because the weather conditions on Aoraki deteriorated and heavy rain and snow were forecast.

The search operation is not expected to resume until Thursday, when conditions are expected to improve. Show more

According to authorities on Tuesday, the three men were reported missing on Monday when they failed to show up for their agreed transport. Climbing equipment was later found which, according to police, presumably belonged to the men.

According to the website of the American Mountain Guides Association, the two Americans are 50 and 56 years old, are from California and are certified mountain guides. The police did not initially release any details about the identity of the Canadian.

Technically difficult summit

The men had flown to a hut halfway up the mountain on Saturday to begin their ascent to the summit. Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, is 3724 meters high and part of New Zealand's Southern Alps. The summit is popular with experienced mountaineers. Its terrain is technically difficult due to crevasses, avalanche danger and changeable weather. Since the beginning of the 20th century, more than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain and in the surrounding national park.

