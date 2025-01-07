The rescued men are beaming after experiencing terrible hours on the mountain. Bild: dpa

Three Israelis fall off the snowboard trail on a mountain in Japan. After hours in the freezing cold, they are rescued. "We were very worried about them," says the ambassador.

DPA dpa

Three Israeli snowboarders stuck in freezing temperatures on a snow-covered mountain in Japan have been rescued. A Japanese rescue team brought them down from the mountain peak near the village of Hakuba, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

The young men had only suffered mild frostbite, reported the newspaper "Israel Hajom". Due to the difficult weather conditions, they had to wait in the cold for hours before being rescued. According to media reports, they had strayed from a marked snowboard route. They had built an igloo and huddled together in it, reported the Israeli news website ynet.

The Israeli ambassador to Japan said that they were very happy about their rescue and were very grateful to the Japanese authorities. The snowboarders had "24 hard, nerve-wracking and dangerous hours behind them", he said: "We were very worried about them."