Agriculture/Agriculture Ticino cantonal government releases wolf in the Maggia Valley for shooting

SDA

26.9.2024 - 14:24

The Ticino government has authorized the shooting of a wolf in the lower Maggia Valley. (symbolic image)
Keystone
Keystone

The cantonal government of Ticino has authorized the shooting of a wolf in the lower Maggia Valley. The predator is said to have killed at least nine goats in the municipality of Avegno-Gordevio between the beginning of June and the end of August.

26.09.2024, 14:24

The reason for the release for shooting is that measures on the Nimi Alp and the Mergozzo Alp cannot be enforced in a "reasonable manner".

Shooting the wolf in question is only permitted within a perimeter defined by the Ticino Office for Hunting and Fishing, as the Ticino government states.

SDA

