Agriculture/AgricultureTicino cantonal government releases wolf in the Maggia Valley for shooting
SDA
26.9.2024 - 14:24
The cantonal government of Ticino has authorized the shooting of a wolf in the lower Maggia Valley. The predator is said to have killed at least nine goats in the municipality of Avegno-Gordevio between the beginning of June and the end of August.
26.09.2024, 14:24
SDA
The reason for the release for shooting is that measures on the Nimi Alp and the Mergozzo Alp cannot be enforced in a "reasonable manner".
Shooting the wolf in question is only permitted within a perimeter defined by the Ticino Office for Hunting and Fishing, as the Ticino government states.