The Ticino government has authorized the shooting of a wolf in the lower Maggia Valley. (symbolic image) Keystone

The cantonal government of Ticino has authorized the shooting of a wolf in the lower Maggia Valley. The predator is said to have killed at least nine goats in the municipality of Avegno-Gordevio between the beginning of June and the end of August.

SDA

The reason for the release for shooting is that measures on the Nimi Alp and the Mergozzo Alp cannot be enforced in a "reasonable manner".

Shooting the wolf in question is only permitted within a perimeter defined by the Ticino Office for Hunting and Fishing, as the Ticino government states.

SDA