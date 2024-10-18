A picture from the video of @ambamelia, in which she tears down the pennant chain with Greek flags. Screenshot: Tiktok/@ambamelia via «Jerusalem Post»

A young tiktoker embarrasses herself by tearing down the Greek flags at a restaurant and lecturing the staff for genocide: she thought the flags were Israeli flags.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young American tiktoker mistakes the Greek flags of a restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey, for Israeli flags.

While filming herself, she tears them down and confronts the staff.

The perplexed staff finally clear @ambamelia up.

The police are now investigating, but the circumstances of this investigation are also special. Show more

The video in question has since been deleted by the animal toker. No wonder: @ambamelia's clip has gone viral, but not in the way the young woman expected.

The scene takes place on October 15 in front of the restaurant "Efi's Gyro" in Montclair in the US state of New Jersey. The "Jerusalem Post" describes the incident as follows: "The tiktoker films herself tampering with the decorations of the Greek restaurant."

She tears down a chain of pennants emblazoned with Greek flags while repeatedly shouting "Liberate Palestine!". When she notices that the restaurant staff are looking out of the window in astonishment, she throws back at them: "What are you looking at? You know damn well there's a genocide." She keeps muttering: "I'm not taking part in this."

Confusion everywhere

When an employee confronts the Tiktoker, @ambamelia says: "I'm not in on this. I don't participate in Zionism. There is genocide." The employee is somewhat perplexed, the "Jerusalem Post" describes the confrontation. The screenshot speaks volumes.

The confusion is written all over the Greek restaurant employee's face. Screenshit: Tiktok/@ambamelia via «Jerusalem Post»

"They kill children," the American continues. "You understand, right? Not against people who are Jewish. But this," she says, shaking the Greek pennant chain in her hand, "is not okay."

The employee replies: "That's a Greek flag."

"What?" @ambamelia gasps. "Really? I thought it was Israeli." It dawns on her: "Oh S*******, my mistake! Look, it looks like the Israeli one. Do you want it back?"

Police suddenly investigate - after eight months

Because the whole thing seems so absurd, the owner of the restaurant feels compelled to reassure her that the scene is not a fake. However, the whole thing happened on March 11, she explains to the Montclair Local. She also reported the tiktoker to the police.

But the police did nothing - until the video went viral eight months later. "They only got in touch today," explains Efthymia "Efi" Mihali. "How are they supposed to find the girl?" The police are asking the public for help and are investigating a hate crime.

So it's really not surprising that the Tiktoker deleted the video.