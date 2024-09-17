The world-famous ruined city of Machu Picchu in Peru. Isabelle Schmidt/dpa-tmn/dpa

30 tourists have been injured in a bus accident at Machu Picchu in Peru. The bus crashed on Monday on the way back from the famous Inca ruins.

The vehicle plunged 15 meters into the ground.

Several passengers had to go to hospital with broken bones. Show more

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle on the winding road from Machu Picchu to the small town of Aguas Calientes. The bus left the road and plunged about 15 meters into the depths.

The 30 injured tourists were all taken to the city of Cusco for treatment, according to a police officer. At least 20 of the injured, who come from countries including Italy, Chile and Guatemala, were taken to hospital for broken bones. The bus company announced that the police had launched an investigation into the incident.

The former Inca city of Machu Picchu is located around 130 kilometers from Cusco in the Peruvian Andes. It was built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2438 meters by order of the Inca ruler Pachacutec. Machu Picchu is considered an architectural masterpiece and has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981.

