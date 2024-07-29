A tourist has suffered a cardiac arrest while fleeing from a swarm of wasps in Italy. Symbolbild: dpa

A swarm of wasps attacks vacationers on a beach in Italy. A 47-year-old man dies as a result. Only later does it turn out that he was not stung at all.

A tourist died on a beach in Italy while fleeing from a swarm of wasps - presumably out of fear because he was allergic to wasp stings. According to police, the 47-year-old man from Ukraine suffered a heart attack or cardiac arrest on the beach in the southern Italian city of Crotone.

The emergency services had originally suspected that he had been stung by the insects and suffered an allergic shock. However, during the autopsy, not a single sting was found on his body.

The engineer had wanted to spend a short vacation in southern Italy with his family. When the swarm of wasps appeared, he panicked and quickly ran into the water. There he suddenly lay lifeless. All help came too late. According to the authorities, the wasps also attacked several helpers, which later made it difficult to recover the body. The city has since ordered the closure of the beach section. The insects had built several nests nearby, which are now to be destroyed.

