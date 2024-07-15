The clean-up work following the severe storms in Cavergno in the Maggia Valley is in full swing. Archivbild: Keystone

In the Maggia Valley, the criteria for using the footbridge as an emergency solution for the Visletto Bridge in Cevio TI, which was destroyed at the end of June, have been extended. From Tuesday, tourists with a reservation will be able to access Cevio and the Rovana and Lavizzara valleys via the footbridge using light vehicles.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Tuesday, tourists with a reservation may drive over the emergency footbridge to Cevio and into the Rovana and Lavizzara valleys.

However, only light vehicles may be used.

Tourists may use the footbridge between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm. Show more

However, there are restrictions, according to a statement issued by the regional command on Monday evening. Tourists are allowed to use the footbridge between 11.00 am and 3.00 pm.

There are also time slots for suppliers (5 a.m. to 6 a.m.) as well as for working residents and second home owners. Day trippers and onlookers are still not permitted. The Bavona Valley will remain closed and will only be accessible by air for emergency services or authorized personnel.

Waiting times of up to 30 minutes

Due to the limited capacity of the pedestrian bridge and the associated volume of traffic, waiting times of around 30 minutes are to be expected, according to the press release.

In order to shorten waiting times and limit the inconvenience for residents and employees, the public was asked to use the temporary parking lot in Riveo and to continue to Cevio in car pools or by public transport.

SDA