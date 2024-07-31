Nothing works on the Swiss stock exchange. (Archive photo) sda

Trading on the Swiss stock exchange has been suspended. The reason is technical problems.

Sven Ziegler

This is reported by Bloomberg. The disruption began at 10 a.m., as SIX confirmed in a press release.

Due to the problems with the "data feed" SIX MDDX, trading in Switzerland has been suspended since 10 a.m. until further notice, SIX also writes on its website.

It is not yet clear how long the disruption will last. Trading has been suspended "until further notice".

