An employee of Stewo Wolhusen. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The Lucerne gift-wrapping company Stewo Wolhusen is making a mass redundancy. 60 out of 75 employees of the 160-year-old traditional company have to go.

Sven Ziegler

In Wolhusen in the canton of Lucerne, Stewo International AG is laying off numerous employees due to high costs for resources and raw materials. According to "Pilatus Today", around 60 employees are affected, but Stewo and the Schneider Group have not commented on the matter.

Stewo, which prints around 30 million meters of wrapping paper every year, is facing various challenges. Head of Marketing Daniel Schaffo explained in May 2023 that two thirds of production is exported to the eurozone, where price increases cannot be implemented.

In addition, the number of branches of large retail chains is falling and small paper shops are struggling with structural change. The cost of electricity, paper and ink as well as the strong franc are exacerbating the situation.

Managing director also leaves

In addition to the redundancies, Managing Director Thomas Leutenegger is leaving the company at his own request, according to "Pilatus Today". Matthias Schneider, who also heads the parent company, is taking over the management on an interim basis.

The municipal council, which learned of the redundancies on Tuesday, is standing up for the employees affected and has found a solution for the apprentices so that they can complete their training.