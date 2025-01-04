Truck goes off the road - thousands of fish die - Gallery Thousands of fish have died in a traffic accident on the A1. Image: dpa The trout were scattered across the road in the accident. Image: dpa Truck goes off the road - thousands of fish die - Gallery Thousands of fish have died in a traffic accident on the A1. Image: dpa The trout were scattered across the road in the accident. Image: dpa

A fish transporter leaves the road in icy conditions. A collision occurs. Four people are injured and around 7,000 fish die. What happened?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 7,000 trout died on the road and four people were injured in a black ice accident in northern Germany.

The 56-year-old driver of a fish transporter left the road due to icy conditions and came to a standstill across the carriageway.

A truck following behind crashed into the truck and trailer. Show more

In a black ice accident on the A1 near Sittensen, around 7000 trout died on the road and four people were injured. A fish transporter, two trucks and a car were involved in the accident, according to a police spokeswoman. Four of the six people involved in the accident were injured - one of them seriously. The fish, which were being transported by a truck, were scattered on the road and died.

According to initial findings, the 56-year-old driver of a fish transporter left the road near Sittensen (district of Rotenburg) in the direction of Bremen due to the icy conditions and came to a standstill across the road. A truck following behind reportedly drove into the vehicle and pushed the transporter through a central crash barrier.

7100 kilograms of live trout and salmon trout

Around 7000 fish were scattered across the lanes in both directions as a result of the collision, according to a police spokeswoman. The driver of the truck was uninjured, the 56-year-old driver of the fish transporter and a 59-year-old co-driver were slightly injured.

A piece of the vehicle hit a car on the opposite carriageway in the direction of Hamburg; a 38-year-old co-driver was seriously injured. The 44-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, it was reported. Another truck hit the car, the driver was uninjured. A ruptured tank of one of the trucks involved spilled several hundred liters of fuel over the scene of the accident.

All the fish died in the accident. Both lanes were fully closed and the clearing work lasted until late afternoon. The police estimate the damage to be just under 200,000 euros (approx. 188,000 Swiss francs).